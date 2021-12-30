UPDATE #13 - FULL RELEASE (1.00)

Join our juicy Discord Server, get free Codes and Share your funny moments with us!

It's been more than 6 months and we are finally here to announce the official 1.00 release version of Bro Fall!s! New Final Map, New Skins, New BattlePass Season, Better Graphics, More Optimized Running, and of course Bugfixes. Let's see it in detail:

MOVING FROM FREE TO PAID

First of all, I wanted to thank everybody who played and enjoyed Bro Falls during the Early Access beta.

Two Special Items are waiting for everybody who played the game during the beta!🙏🙏🙏

As you may know, the server renting and other additional costs are not cheap, so we had to decide to make Bro Falls a paid game when we reached the 1.00 release version and left the Early Access. This time has arrived!

There will be two options to play Bro Falls:

Play the Free Demo or

Play with the Full Version

The Demo contains three maps and one final map while

The Full Version (for 9.90€) contains all the 12 maps, the 7 final maps, and of course every upcoming map and game mode in the future. Plus for a limited time, every player who is willing to purchase the Full Version will get the new Premium BattlePass for Season 2 and a random Skin Pack too! Get the Full Version to enjoy the full Bro Falls experience!

Everyone who acquired the Founders Pack Tier 3 or Tier 4 will get the Full Version for FREE!

New features

New Map:

🎁 Broccoli's Gift: Final map 🎁

New BattlePass Season:

🌟 Get your hands on this new epic Season with more than 40 unique items! 🌟

Modifications

Massive FPS Boost: 🚀

Due to our ongoing optimization, you can experience up to 200% more frames per second with better visuality. That means 2X FPS, especially on low-end graphics cards!





(based on a GTX 1050Ti)

Win Counter:🥇

Now you can show your friends how many times you won the game! ;)

*Please note that your wins during the beta don't count.

Shrinking Area on Snow Party:❄️

To make the Snow Party Final even more fun to play we put a shrinking power wall in it. The players will get damage if they are outside of the wall!

Silver and Bronze Crowns:🥈🥉

To ensure you get enough highlights, now you will get a Silver Crown on your head if you are the 2nd in the match or a Bronze one if you are the 3rd one! ...and of course, you get the Boost too!

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that could cause flickering textures on the freezing trap.

Fixed an issue where the FPS is unintentionally locked to 30.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to become a hammer item in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where during the ragdoll animation the traps don't affect the character.

Various minor bug fixes.

Known Issues

When you minimize the game the render gets locked to 30 fps.

On rare occasions in the shop all the slots display the same item.

With some Nvidia cards the target fps: 30 gives 15 fps.

Game ver. 1.00