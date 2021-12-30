 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 30 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.61 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

View all patches · Build 7955755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #29 


Soften difficulty of first 6 years of a new colony  

Pathing  
Further refinement to doors  
Further refinement to curved stairs  

Equipping  
Don't try to equip items that can't be reached  

Projectiles  
Resolve issues that prevent Mortals from pulling projectiles from some props  
Projectiles decay over time in the world  

Stone Walls  
Add Stone Wall Variant  
Lower slightly so they don't poke through floors  

Ranged Combat  
Improve Line of Sight checks  
Improve hit detection```

