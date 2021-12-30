Noble Fates 0.23.0.61 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #29
Soften difficulty of first 6 years of a new colony
Pathing
Further refinement to doors
Further refinement to curved stairs
Equipping
Don't try to equip items that can't be reached
Projectiles
Resolve issues that prevent Mortals from pulling projectiles from some props
Projectiles decay over time in the world
Stone Walls
Add Stone Wall Variant
Lower slightly so they don't poke through floors
Ranged Combat
Improve Line of Sight checks
Improve hit detection```
