Dota 2 update for 30 December 2021

ClientVersion 5142

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, German, Greek, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Czech, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, and Swedish

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Drow's Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Sylvan Guard's Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Boreal Watch
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Shadowcat
  • Modified Economy Item: Death Shadow Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Sentinel Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Master Thief
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Black Wind Raven
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Eldwurm's Touch
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Winged Bolt
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Wyvern Skin
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Frostborne Wayfarer
  • Modified Economy Item: Algid Falcon Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadows of Ravensmane Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Complete Algid Falcon Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of Zebulon
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Dragonborn Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Arrows of the Sacred Hunt
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Kha-Ren Faithful
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Winterwood Vesture
  • Modified Economy Item: Drow's Diretide Shimmer Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Snowstorm Ranger Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution
  • Modified Economy Item: Black Ice Constellation - Quiver

Changed files in this update

