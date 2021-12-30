Dota 2 update for 30 December 2021
ClientVersion 5142
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, German, Greek, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Czech, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, and Swedish
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Drow's Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Sylvan Guard's Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Boreal Watch
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Shadowcat
- Modified Economy Item: Death Shadow Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Sentinel Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Master Thief
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Black Wind Raven
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Eldwurm's Touch
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Winged Bolt
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Wyvern Skin
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Frostborne Wayfarer
- Modified Economy Item: Algid Falcon Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Shadows of Ravensmane Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Complete Algid Falcon Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of Zebulon
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Dragonborn Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Arrows of the Sacred Hunt
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Kha-Ren Faithful
- Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Winterwood Vesture
- Modified Economy Item: Drow's Diretide Shimmer Quiver
- Modified Economy Item: Snowstorm Ranger Misc
- Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution
- Modified Economy Item: Black Ice Constellation - Quiver
Extra notes