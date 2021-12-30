Passing Frenzy

YouTube

It's been a busy holiday for us and we're excited to bring you one last update before the new year! This time we're focusing on improving the passing game and we can't wait to hear what you think!

This all started with us seeing some things with the passing game that we weren't 100% satisfied with for some time now. As usual, we started down a path and found ourselves knee deep working on more than expected. Fast forward to now and we think we have some nice editions to the difficulty and realism of the passing game we think our community will enjoy.

Checkout the passing update video above for a full briefing on the changes...

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

Patch Details

Throwing while your Quarterback is moving has been dramatically improved for more challenge when throwing with less skilled & mobile (speed >= 85) players and also when throwing across your body to the opposite side of the field.

CPU throw accuracy adjusts more based on game difficulty setting.

Balls thrown out of bounds are no longer confined to sideline marker.

Increased affects wind has on ball to add a bit more challenge when throwing.

NEW passing difficulty setting found under the (Settings > Difficulty > Passing) menu which controls if Quarterbacks get accuracy penalties when throwing on the move.

NEW passing sounds, skill popup, and camera shakes added for skill error, whiff, and duck throws.

Fixed minor issue with throw bar when full power reached where it would show "ACC: 0" vs "POW: 100".

vs . Kicking difficulty can be changed in pause menu now.

Defensive lineman swat ball now based on skill level and frequency decreased for less swats as they were a bit to high. They should no longer block the ball when diving as well.

Fixed issue where fumbled ball always resulted in a first down when offensive team recovered ball.

Attempt to fix issue where defender misses tackle yet no text popup appears.

Patch Version 1.0.1.2