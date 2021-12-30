House tenting, crossbow, fat charging enemy - v0.04

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing advanced Urge dust system, new weapon crossbow, fat charging enemy, important changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- house tenting build to enclose Urdust (currently the only substance that Urdust can't go through)
- new fat charging enemy
- new craftable item/weapon "Crossbow" (wood + cloth)
- custom triangle build (as an angled roof filling or as a floor)
- bleeding effect on limb/head rip-off
- bloodPuddle appears after bleeding
- new ambient animal butterflies
- new collectable story log
- new random spawn Birdsnest (for featherPile), spawning in woods and dry lakes
- new item "Tarp"
- new craftable item "Arrow" (featherPile + wood)
- new item "Feather pile"
- post-explosion smoke effect (car, grenade, etc.)
CHANGED
- Urge Rush now doesn't increase right when Urge dust particle is ejected, but when it reaches certain altitude
- breathing in Urge dust particle now also increases Urge bar
- Urge dust particle is now flammable
- Urge dust particle regenerates health of junkies (same way that Urlid hot springs already do)
- value items now show count & value (bottles, ammo, guns, etc.)
- campfire/fireBarrel is now (un)lit by a close by point (so you don't turn it off every time you take your meat)
- bigger wood item size after tree fall
- added one more wood item to every tree
- randomized speed for some sounds
- tripled the health of green big bush that drops the wood item
- forced peeing on ground when Urge bar is 0 now also makes puddle
- save slots are now shown after the car crash scene
- "Solopatron" (single-shot pistol) is no longer craftable
FIXED
- couldn't repair wire mesh build
- small pool count for limbGore (almost never appearing)
- new item spawner list is now shuffled (no more rows of same items)
- pause menu clip appear delay
- UROFF reduced random amounts
- localHazardSpawner (undergroundSpawner) odd spawning
