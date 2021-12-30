NEW AND AMAZING MINI MAP, NEW WEAPONS! UPDATE 4.9

Changelog
News
- An amazing new Mini-Map has been added to the top left corner of the screen, for easier location in the world, you can also increase and decrease the world map viewing distance.
- 3 New powerful weapons have been added to the game.
- New Items in Moreira's Hut.
Improvements
- Now the player walks faster.
- Now the name of the places are more visible.
Bugs
- Fixed automatic translation of items when starting the game.
- Fixed bug that allowed shooting while running and running with rifle and rifle.
