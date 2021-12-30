 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 30 December 2021

NEW AND AMAZING MINI MAP, NEW WEAPONS! UPDATE 4.9

Changelog

We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing. Stay on top of the news.

News

  • An amazing new Mini-Map has been added to the top left corner of the screen, for easier location in the world, you can also increase and decrease the world map viewing distance.
  • 3 New powerful weapons have been added to the game.
  • New Items in Moreira's Hut.

Improvements

  • Now the player walks faster.
  • Now the name of the places are more visible.

Bugs

  • Fixed automatic translation of items when starting the game.
  • Fixed bug that allowed shooting while running and running with rifle and rifle.

