Patch 1.5.1 - The Fancy Update!

Ahoy, mateys!
This year's final update is here! This patch's main feature is a complete repainting of every item icon in full color. Also, almost every hat, helmet, pelt and mask now has a custom icon.
Other features:
-
New item type: Cape. Can replace the Backpack.
-
Also, 1 new hat type. Captain Kraul also uses this hat fashion.
-
New consumable: Cursed idol. Can be used to make the game harder and get better loot
-
2 new rune types: Embroideries and Ornaments
-
Rune - spell combinations have been mixed up, and passive bonuses are no longer bound to rune type, only color. This unfortunately means that your runes might have different spells and passive bonuses
-
2 new spells: Lightning Rod and Static Missile
-
Chest armor tint now only applies to parts of the icon. Also, eggs now have custom tints.
-
Lifebars now have a faint simmering animated effect.
-
Updated vest overlay texture to be more visible in-game
-
Target panels are also displayed for allied units (non-followers only)
-
Shark Cannoneer life increased
-
Increased Tormented Puddle life to 70
-
Clubs and hooks can now give spell power
-
Pistols and shotguns can now cast Concussive Spike
-
Tents can now be attacked by followers
-
Rifle no longer has reflection resistance by default
-
Leaping Terror and Giant Cobra now have a damage limit
-
Increased shot speed penalty for Rifles and Carbine, no self-knockback
-
Glaives no longer have 100% pierce by default, but 90%
-
Cultist attack positions are more random
-
Fins can no longer give sprint damage bonus
-
Fixed: Liquor bottle gave +10% damage instead of 10 hp/sip
-
Fixed: Item pickup icons are now tinted
-
Fixed: Brood Mother could be alerted by shooting across lake
-
Fixed: Panicked enemies are no longer attacked by allies or attacking. Also, soldiers no longer panic on the Batavia map.
That's all for today! I wish all you sea people an amazing new year!
Borington
