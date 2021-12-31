 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 31 December 2021

Update 0.6

Patchnotes

Kselebox 0.6

New items

* Creatures
  • The robot has been replaced with an Android
* Suits
  • Santa Claus Suit
* Weapons
  • Snow gun
  • Sword
* Transport
  • Motor boat
* Items
  • Snow Globe

New features

  • Oxygen was added to the creatures
  • Humanoid creatures have been added the ability to walk and drown
  • Improved animal intelligence and added animation detail
  • A skeleton was added to the animals and now they react to a syringe with acid

Fixed

  • Fixed problems with the translation of some items
  • Fixed incorrect saving of progress in Campaign mode

