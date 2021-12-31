Update 0.6

Kselebox 0.6
New items
* Creatures
- The robot has been replaced with an Android
* Suits
- Santa Claus Suit
* Weapons
- Snow gun
- Sword
* Transport
- Motor boat
* Items
- Snow Globe
New features
- Oxygen was added to the creatures
- Humanoid creatures have been added the ability to walk and drown
- Improved animal intelligence and added animation detail
- A skeleton was added to the animals and now they react to a syringe with acid
Fixed
- Fixed problems with the translation of some items
- Fixed incorrect saving of progress in Campaign mode
Changed files in this update