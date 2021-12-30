 Skip to content

RC Airplane Challenge update for 30 December 2021

End of Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 7955503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build ends the early access period and includes the additional maps as well as final game enhancements and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

RC Airplane Challenge Content Depot 1516611
