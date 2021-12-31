WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #9

We have just deployed a new christmas update - Hotfix #9

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

Today is the Gift's Day - for the last couple of days you were struggling with the new enemies and it was hard and freezing time while defending the Bunker. Enemies were very aggressive but also they have had some precious items which you could loot to decorate the Xmas tree. So each active PLAYER can expect the christmas present under the Xmas tree.

So we are wonder what kind of gifts you wished for?

Those of you who couldn't dress it up or haven't got enought time well... no worries you will get eventually some random gift. Either way - this year Santa Claus was very generous and remembered about skillful soldiers defending the Bunker :-)

We have also prepared for you the regular update - below you can find the details:

What was fixed:

a) increased MG42 aiming;

b) improved enemy kill rate from a very close range;

c) enemy aiming decreased from a distance;

d) boosted aiming on the kness position;

e) long rifles improved;

f) it can be only one meal ingredient;

g) in endless mode enemy tanks more that one in each wave;

h) enemy won't attack the Bunker radio while you are far a way from the Bunker;

i) black screen in the game Options;

QoL improvements:

a) added tank HP damage icon;

b) new rack tutorial;

c) you can remove enemy body after looting when you don't have any item/weapon in your hands;

Content which is coming:

improvement soldiers AI;

improvement enemy AI;

bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);

mines field and mechanics improvements;

anti-tank gun improvement;

~~- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) ~~DONE

- audio improvements; DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE

- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team