New year update

New Year's Update No School No Rules is already available on Steam 🎅

During the six months of Early Access, the game has changed noticeably 😎. And in honor of the holiday, schoolchildren decorated our beloved school for the New Year ❄ and even fogged up from the smoke on the windows. Now you can see with your own eyes that the money for the janitor went to New Year's gifts for the headmaster of the school, which you will soon meet 😈👊🏻

Happy New Year everyone and we wish you to always be positive in this harsh school! In the meantime, school Santa Claus is being taken away from the sobering-up center again, we have prepared an additional list of changes:

Added:

The whole school is decorated for the New Year holidays (available from December 25 to January 5)

Outside the windows you can see the schoolyard and softly falling snow

The game has been optimized and the FPS (frames per second) in the game has been increased.

Updated all menus, animations and added loading screens.

Changed: