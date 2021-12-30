New year update

New Year's Update No School No Rules is already available on Steam 🎅
During the six months of Early Access, the game has changed noticeably 😎. And in honor of the holiday, schoolchildren decorated our beloved school for the New Year ❄ and even fogged up from the smoke on the windows. Now you can see with your own eyes that the money for the janitor went to New Year's gifts for the headmaster of the school, which you will soon meet 😈👊🏻
Happy New Year everyone and we wish you to always be positive in this harsh school! In the meantime, school Santa Claus is being taken away from the sobering-up center again, we have prepared an additional list of changes:
Added:
- The whole school is decorated for the New Year holidays (available from December 25 to January 5)
- Outside the windows you can see the schoolyard and softly falling snow
- The game has been optimized and the FPS (frames per second) in the game has been increased.
- Updated all menus, animations and added loading screens.
Changed:
- In co-op mode, the problem with the black screen after the end of the cutscene has been fixed.
- Made an endless run of the main character
- Improved light and reflections
- Removed spinning kick, paused the game when exiting the pause menu, removed subtitles from talking NPCs at school.
- The physics of only the necessary objects remained
- Voice call volume can now be changed in settings
- Added an inscription with the name of the mission to the screensaver of the "Meeting with the labor teacher" mission.
