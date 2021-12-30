 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 30 December 2021

Angry Angry Shark Update 61

Share · View all patches · Build 7955378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Angry Angry Shark update 61 is now out. 2020 was a great year and i had a lot of fun making this game and i also want to thank fans who helped me through the development and encouraged me to keep working hard on the game and publishing new updates to the game. I added a powerful shark boss in this update and also fix some bugs and glitches and edited some other stuff. This update will close of the year. Hope you guys enjoy Angry Angry Shark as mush i do. Happy new year and stay fresh!

-James (Game Developer)

