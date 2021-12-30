Happy new year, everyone! This is Artemis 2.8.0, and it will most likely be the LAST version of Artemis 2.x, since I am hard at work on Artemis Cosmos, the brand new ground-up re-write of Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator. Artemis Cosmos will not change the basic gameplay of Artemis that you know and love, but it will get us out from under old code, old decisions, and obsolete technology. Keep checking the website and the forums for more updates about Artemis Cosmos!

------- changes for V2.8.0 -------

Added some new textures and meshes, for scripters who want to use GenericMeshes to enhance their scripts.

Missions were cleaned up and managed. Thank you, Darrin!

You can now set the 3 main volumes in the ini file.

Made a small change to the *_comms_button script commands, to make them more useful and behave as expected.

The ship contacts on the comms screen wearnt all distance-sorted. Now they are.

There was a bug in calculating player beam enegry cost. That has been fixed.

Small change to tutorial/help text.

Weapon targeting button keys are changed in the controls.ini file.

------- changes for V2.7.99 -------

This is a test version, allowing me to give out a limited "test" release, seeking immeadate feedback, before I move to release 2.8.0,

which will likely be the very last release of Artemis 2.x

fixed problem making the border zone in boarder-war persist to subsequent missions

changed the server and network ticking, so it doesn't drop when the app is minimized

server name is now on app title bar

added more space for server buttons on client mode

comms console categories are now have a default, not simply "none selected"

the F1 help screen wasn't complete or correct for the different cleint consoles. Fixed.

The IP address line for clients was filtered in an arbitrary way. That's now removed.

bases will no longer follow pirate ship orders to build specific ordnance.

There was a nag dialog, telling everyone that the game is more than a year old. That's now removed.

Script commands now can destroy drones.

Values in the ini file can lock the client console ang resolution. Seems to be fixed.

relative display mode, plus show player arcs only, can be force-set in the INI

In comms, select a station shown as enemy, select "cease operations now", the answer: "docking crew is ready". This is fixed.

Bug: Fighters set to 0 shields in the vesselData sometimes show 789 instead. Just visual as far as we can tell, but really throws players off. This is fixed.

Bug: When a player ship is tractored, but the ship which is tractoring it moves out of tractor range, the player ship remains tractored. Fixed.

mission-file-docs.txt now documents set_player_carried_type and clear_player_station_carried

Fixed: GM console does not show all player ships in a PvP game with limited sensor range, it only shows the ships on one side (based on the ship chosen from the console screen) and enemy ships that are within sensor range. The same applies to a scripted mission if the player ships are not on the same side. I would expect the GM screen to always show all ships regardless of sensor range.

Fixed: multiple main screen clients on the same ship do not show the same view. If one joins after the Cam button is clicked, the views will be different, and clicking Cam will toggle all of them, but they will continue to be opposite views.

Fixed: (previously reported by Dart_Tech here, still present in 2.7.5): The triggersMines property does not work. The value can be set on a shielded ship (and get_object_property works with it) but it has no effect, the ship will always trigger mines.

Fixed: It's (still) sending thousands of "Player::Tick-218 Player::Tick-218 Player::Tick-218" to STDERR, which you might not notice under Windows, but would if you started it from the command-promt, PowerShell, or in my case under WINE on Linux. I think these are left over from a temporary debugging/logging window?

Some client-side options menu choices (things on the OPTN menu, like Damage Visualization for instance) are now persistant

Beam Energy Cost is now adjustabel in .ini file

The game now says which player ship looted an enemy ship (e.g. the SS Broohaha or the Jolly Roger). We were playing with 2 pirate ships and we were getting messages about ships being looted and we could not tell which got the loot.

Weapons now has the Select Nearest Target functionality, similar to the way that the Science screen has keypresses for Select Nearest, Next and Previous.

Scripted comms menu buttons can now be assigned to ships, not just sides.

The base reload time of torpedoes can now be set in the artemis.ini file (instead of a flat 15 seconds)

modified the initial logo display very slightly.

pirate ships can not give build orders at game start.