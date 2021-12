Share · View all patches · Build 7955346 · Last edited 30 December 2021 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi there pilots!

I hope you are enjoying this special time of the year!!

Here I am with a new update. I finally fixed the continue and respawn bug in the local multiplayer mode.

I've tested it enough to make it an official update. In case there is still an issue there, please let me know.

Sorry I can't test the game thoughtfully due to the lack of testers.

Thanks for the continuous support!

Shinu Real Arts