0.743 EA-Update

Zedfest contestants! A smaller update (0.743) with a couple of bugfixes and changes.
Fixes:
- Fixed the Daily challenge: Just two Victories! There was a problem where it didn't work correctly before.
- Siren Head and Acid Puke Master (Zeds) are no longer initiating their special mechanics if they happen to be in the air.
- Fixed an issue with the Steam achievement "You Finished Every Challenge?!" not being popped when completing every seasonal challenge. If you finished every seasonal challenge prior to this update and didn't get the achievement, just go to Challenges > Seasonal Challenges and it should pop for you.
- Fixed an Ammo bug that would occur when switching weapon from Primary to secondary or vise versa and picking up an ammo box at the same/almost at the same time.
- Fixed an Issue with the Sniper Scope not showing correctly when holding Aim, switching to another Inventory slot and switching back to the Sniper.
- Fixed some collisions at a few places where a player could get stuck at Wonderful Winterland.
- You can no longer stand on top of the Christmas tree at Wonderful Winterland.
Changes:
- The price to fill up ammo at P.U.G.S is now capped at 800₹ for the Primary weapon and 500₹ for the Secondary weapon. Before this change it could be extremely expensive to refill, especially when having Ammo perks activated and being high level.
- The Ammo Generator (Traps n' goodie) now cost 1000₹ instead of 800₹.
- P.U.G.S arrow location (shows on screen when not looking at P.U.G.S) have been enlarged quite a bit to make it easier to find.
Happy new year Zedhunters!
