End of The Year Small Update

Changelog
Added the new maps cx_montclair, cf_johantower, ch_stonecreek and ch_deathtrain
Added the ability to adjust "out of breath" sound
Added footsteps sounds and the ability to adjust it
Updated Roanoke PD (Escape), fixed some doors enabling the nav mesh too early
Updated UI to support controller inputs
Updated Barlowe Square (Escape), fixed a few areas having faulty spawn locations for zombie players and updated the randomization of the pathing and objectives
Updated func_door open door icon, now it will only show the icon if the door can be used
Updated money rewards on Flatline to make it more rewarding
Updated 2 doors models having faulty door prop info when being damaged
Updated Angelscript logging, made it more useful. Now all .log files will be saved to contagion/logs/
Updated Angelscript API
Updated Sebastian's model (the crazy guy in campwhitner)
Updated Engine.PrecacheFile, now it won't complain about "late precache" issue
Updated vote controller to throw an error (console warning on the server side) if it fails to send the vote map info to the clients
Updated admin system to read the banlist.dt first, then the SteamHTTP one
Updated how an empty server handles no players. Instead of simply restarting, it will now reset round information to 0.
Updated how ViewPortPanel handles ESC key. We can now set which panel requires ESC key or not. Fixes some issues that Shop UI was having (ESC = MainMenu, not closing down the actual UI)
Updated door and button sounds. More sounds for level designers
Updated ce_montclair, fixed AI getting stuck at windows, updated the gas % from 45 to 80 and updated manhole to be interactable
Fixed a few models having faulty materials
Fixed stamina breathing sound still being played when the player escapes
Fixed splitscreen causing the font to go Extreme W I D E
Fixed crossbow trying to drop flashlight attachment for some reason
Fixed IED not giving the achievement properly
Fixed difficulty vote not changing properly if the map was changed
Fixed ban system not working as intended
Fixed some error warnings with admin fun commands
Fixed empty host names on scoreboard (probably)
Fixed roar sound cutting out because it was being reset to early in WWise
Fixed custom music blasting your ears when playing (not reading music volume at start)
Fixed "Found a weapon" when being picked up. Now plays when looking at it (random chance though)
Fixed bots causing the game to freeze if they die (terrible feature)
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
