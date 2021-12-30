 Skip to content

Contagion update for 30 December 2021

End of The Year Small Update

  • Added the new maps cx_montclair, cf_johantower, ch_stonecreek and ch_deathtrain

  • Added the ability to adjust "out of breath" sound

  • Added footsteps sounds and the ability to adjust it

  • Updated Roanoke PD (Escape), fixed some doors enabling the nav mesh too early

  • Updated UI to support controller inputs

  • Updated Barlowe Square (Escape), fixed a few areas having faulty spawn locations for zombie players and updated the randomization of the pathing and objectives

  • Updated func_door open door icon, now it will only show the icon if the door can be used

  • Updated money rewards on Flatline to make it more rewarding

  • Updated 2 doors models having faulty door prop info when being damaged

  • Updated Angelscript logging, made it more useful. Now all .log files will be saved to contagion/logs/

  • Updated Angelscript API

  • Updated Sebastian's model (the crazy guy in campwhitner)

  • Updated Engine.PrecacheFile, now it won't complain about "late precache" issue

  • Updated vote controller to throw an error (console warning on the server side) if it fails to send the vote map info to the clients

  • Updated admin system to read the banlist.dt first, then the SteamHTTP one

  • Updated how an empty server handles no players. Instead of simply restarting, it will now reset round information to 0.

  • Updated how ViewPortPanel handles ESC key. We can now set which panel requires ESC key or not. Fixes some issues that Shop UI was having (ESC = MainMenu, not closing down the actual UI)

  • Updated door and button sounds. More sounds for level designers

  • Updated ce_montclair, fixed AI getting stuck at windows, updated the gas % from 45 to 80 and updated manhole to be interactable

  • Fixed a few models having faulty materials

  • Fixed stamina breathing sound still being played when the player escapes

  • Fixed splitscreen causing the font to go Extreme W I D E

  • Fixed crossbow trying to drop flashlight attachment for some reason

  • Fixed IED not giving the achievement properly

  • Fixed difficulty vote not changing properly if the map was changed

  • Fixed ban system not working as intended

  • Fixed some error warnings with admin fun commands

  • Fixed empty host names on scoreboard (probably)

  • Fixed roar sound cutting out because it was being reset to early in WWise

  • Fixed custom music blasting your ears when playing (not reading music volume at start)

  • Fixed "Found a weapon" when being picked up. Now plays when looking at it (random chance though)

  • Fixed bots causing the game to freeze if they die (terrible feature)

