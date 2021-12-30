Update 0.45 - Expedition & Quests

Features

Expedition is now complete! With the final boss & layer implemented!

New Sea Boss - Quest

You may now see other party members on the world map.

From now on you may "Hold" an ability button to keep on casting it instead of re-pressing the button.

New Chain Quest - "Missed Opportunity"

New Items available from the final expedition boss, chain quests, and new sea boss.

You may now see pre-started quests in the quests window.

Willow King - tree boss battle now has unique background music!

Flavor NPC added to sunset port which may appear sometimes...

Can now see items gained (from non-pickup scenarios) in the chat log!



Changes

From now on you can invite other players to the party even when you're not the party leader!

Willow King - (Tree boss at the swamp) has been significantly changed, it will now have more cooldown on its shield, less HP, and shorter stun duration.

Add warning message to the first expedition chamber.

Bugfixes

Hopefully fixed the lag in the stone-face boss chamber

Critical bug in which English was translated to a less clear English in dialogs and other text fields.

Knockback will no longer append current velocity but overwrite it.

Mob spawns has been increased when far from town.

Quest Window UI has been fixed!

Discord Link Fixed

Hi! As you know the game is still not marketed in any way shape or form. You probably don't wonder why but let me assume you do;

This is because we have made a mistake and released the game on the holidays without pre-booking with marketers and influencers. Everybody during our release time was on vacation and out of the office, so we had no choice but to wait until the 3rd of January, at least! in order to contact people again.

After that will be done, negotiations over paid-nonpaid collaborations will also take some time but this is what's possible at the moment, and as you already know, I'm working non-stop!

what we plan at the moment is to have multiple influencers release videos on the game in a "burst", so we would hopefully secure a situation in which players will enter a game that contains other players and avoid the vicious cycle of players entering an empty game > leaving > other players to come to see no one >, etc...

So in short, we will try our best to get more players into the game as soon as people come back from vacation!