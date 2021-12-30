Update Alpha V. 1.0.3d

Share · View all patches · Build 7955269 · Last edited 30 December 2021 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The final update this year, fixing some major & minor bugs.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added doors to next district in outposts.

+Options menu now can be enabled in the Main Menu.

-Removed zoom on "exit" rooms (caused fps drops).

-Removed Shell Manipulator from workbench.

-Removed "A Solid Statue" achievement from the game & steam.

Fixed bug where yellow gems wouldn't be picked.

Changed background icons of the skill tree and runes tab.

Fixed player couldn't go through corners.

Fixed some UI bugs.

Have a good day/night everyone and happy new year for everyone, I hope you all are great. Next year for Himno - The Silent Melody will be great!

David