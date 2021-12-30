Update Alpha V. 1.0.3d

Hello everyone!
The final update this year, fixing some major & minor bugs.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
+Added doors to next district in outposts.
+Options menu now can be enabled in the Main Menu.
-Removed zoom on "exit" rooms (caused fps drops).
-Removed Shell Manipulator from workbench.
-Removed "A Solid Statue" achievement from the game & steam.
Fixed bug where yellow gems wouldn't be picked.
Changed background icons of the skill tree and runes tab.
Fixed player couldn't go through corners.
Fixed some UI bugs.
Have a good day/night everyone and happy new year for everyone, I hope you all are great. Next year for Himno - The Silent Melody will be great!
David
