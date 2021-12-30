 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Himno - The Silent Melody update for 30 December 2021

Update Alpha V. 1.0.3d

Share · View all patches · Build 7955269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The final update this year, fixing some major & minor bugs.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added doors to next district in outposts.

+Options menu now can be enabled in the Main Menu.

-Removed zoom on "exit" rooms (caused fps drops).

-Removed Shell Manipulator from workbench.

-Removed "A Solid Statue" achievement from the game & steam.

Fixed bug where yellow gems wouldn't be picked.

Changed background icons of the skill tree and runes tab.

Fixed player couldn't go through corners.

Fixed some UI bugs.

Have a good day/night everyone and happy new year for everyone, I hope you all are great. Next year for Himno - The Silent Melody will be great!

David

Changed files in this update

Himno 2 Content Depot 1079231
  • Loading history…
Himno TSM iOS Depot 1079232
  • Loading history…
Himno TSM Linux Depot 1079233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.