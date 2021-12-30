Version 2021-025 Released!

2021-025 (30-12-2021):
CHANGE: Tracks should load a bit faster in the level select screen on slower systems.
FIX: If a track that has been loaded in memory is unavailable when entering the lobby, the game will now try and revert back to Grass Raceway 1 to prevent a softlock.
FIX: Fixed water detection over tracks when High Track Quality is unticked.
FIX: Weapon pads will actually have, y'know, weapons in them now. This was an unfortunate side effect of the new culling method.
FIX: Fixed a crash that happens at the end of events.
