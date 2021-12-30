 Skip to content

TRF - The Race Factory update for 30 December 2021

Version 2021-025 Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2021-025 (30-12-2021):

CHANGE: Tracks should load a bit faster in the level select screen on slower systems.

FIX: If a track that has been loaded in memory is unavailable when entering the lobby, the game will now try and revert back to Grass Raceway 1 to prevent a softlock.

FIX: Fixed water detection over tracks when High Track Quality is unticked.

FIX: Weapon pads will actually have, y'know, weapons in them now. This was an unfortunate side effect of the new culling method.

FIX: Fixed a crash that happens at the end of events.

Changed files in this update

TRF - The Race Factory - Windows64 Depot 1230663
  • Loading history…
