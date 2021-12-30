0.76 is live!

Hello!

The year is coming to a close, and so the last update for the year is now live! There's been a lot of progress with the game over the year - some features I had planned to finish didn't make it, while other changes I had not planned for made it in instead. My goal for next year is to increase the dev pace a bit and finish up the remainder of todo-list (which is shrinking! Promise!)

0.76 is a fairly small update in terms of new items, but each set of quarters features 15 buildings, so it is quite time intense to make them.

With the upper class quarters now done, there is a set for each citizen tier - lower class, middle class and upper class.

I've found that this residential type is quite "powerful", in that they hold a lot of citizens for a fairly low cost. Because of this, I've decided they will be a special feature for different sets of ideologies, once the system is completely finished. So they can be unlocked using the 8 different ideologies.

Another thing I'm planning, is for there to be another worker type - scientists. These will be output from universities at the rate of 1 per 10 lower class workers, 1 per 5 middle class workers and 1 per 3 upper class workers. In other words, some workers will essentially be converted to the scientist class worker. The scientist class is then employed in certain high tech industry and certain special buildings, like the lab.

This is primarily to add a bit more depth into education systems in the game. That is, instead of just ensuring education coverage, universities essentially output labour resources that are essential for certain things to function.

This change will be in for the next update. On the subject of updates, I will be moving towards updating the game every three weeks (instead of two), since mostly, requests for certain features have been infrequent and some of the remaining items on the todo list are rather time consuming.