Starsand update for 31 December 2021

Full Controller Support for Starsand available!

Starsand update for 31 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desert Runners,

We hope you enjoyed your holidays! Did you spend some time with your loved ones, as well as your favorite video games?

Very good!

In the past few days, we have been working to bring a highly expected feature to our game.

We proudly present to you the full controller support for Starsand.

Take your controller into your hands and survive the heat and the endless sand.

Rest assured a lot more is coming in 2022. Happy new year to you all!

The teams of Toplitz Productions and Tunnel Vision

