Hey! Happy New Year to everyone!

Under Lock has been in steam for almost a year now, and this year the game has become much better, both in terms of convenience and in technical terms. A little new content was added, a whole bunch of bugs were fixed, and against this background I would like to say thank you to the players, without you the game would hardly have improved. Thanks especially to those who suggest ideas, find and report bugs, and help translate the game into their own language.

Let's move on to the list of changes and improvements:

Reworked inventory for VR players. Now you can use the special button on the controller to call the inventory to your hand, or feel the key holder on the belt and press the Trigger to call the inventory to the opposite hand.

Added difficulty levels for the AI monster. This will make it easier to play against the AI and make the game more comfortable for you.

New Year's event. All the survivors have themed masks, and on the levels you can find places specially decorated for the New Year. The main menu has also acquired a festive look. The New Years event will take place every year starting at the end of December and ending in the middle of January.

Now for the small fixes:

Default FOV changed from 60 to 70.

Effects after scattering a clone of Flatface now appear correctly over the entire surface of the clone.

Horror sounds have been removed from the hospital, as they look foreign to other levels.

Especially for VR players, the Shedi has a barely visible silhouette with shadows turned off. As you probably already noticed, Shady was visible only as a shadow. However, due to poor optimization, by default, I turn off VR for shadow players, which made Shady completely invisible until phase 3.

Closing the menu on ESC also closes settings and some other menus.

VR players with HTC Vive can now pick up items on the Grip and place them too. Interaction also remains on the Trigger.

VR players now destroy copies of Flatface when approaching them.

Fixed rotation smoothness settings for VR that were not saved before.

Temporarily increased the growth of VR characters.

Thanks for helping make Under Lock better!

