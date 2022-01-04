Early access 0.6 I Patch Notes

As we prepare for the next big gameplay patch, we will release this patch with several graphical improvements that will improve the look of Deeply Dark.
NEW
- completely redesigned main menu
- Main menu: new soundtrack
- Loading screen
CHANGES
-
HUD: completely redesigned the hunger and thirst bar for lighter and smaller circular bars.
-
HUD: completely redesigned the diary update notification
-
HUD: Completely redesigned the new diary entry notification
-
small improvements and changes in the interface
-
minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update