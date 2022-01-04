 Skip to content

Deeply Dark update for 4 January 2022

Early access 0.6 I Patch Notes

As we prepare for the next big gameplay patch, we will release this patch with several graphical improvements that will improve the look of Deeply Dark.

NEW

  • completely redesigned main menu

  • Main menu: new soundtrack
  • Loading screen

CHANGES

  • HUD: completely redesigned the hunger and thirst bar for lighter and smaller circular bars.

  • HUD: completely redesigned the diary update notification

  • HUD: Completely redesigned the new diary entry notification

  • small improvements and changes in the interface

  • minor bug fixes

