Episode III

Hello, Saikono here! Hurrah! it's finally the time! Our Bunny finally has a treat for you. We shoved this small present hidden under your Christmas tree (as late as it might be for our Western audience) so happy New Year! The new episode will feature new new characters, more branching plot, as well as different outcomes depending on your choices in previous episodes, and also one small but curious addition: mini-games. Sadly, because of the engine's technical limitations, saves from the older versions of the game won't work in this one, so you'll have to replay everything up to EP. 3 manually or just skip the text by activating the "skip all text" option in the settings an pressing the Ctrl key. We're deeply sorry for this inconvenience. This whole year our team was working really hard at polishing the game and keeping and the quality bar as high as. Now then, we'll be holding our breath in anticipation of your reaction. If you like the game, be sure to tell your friends about it (or maybe post about it on twitter, pretty please?). Your support matters a lot to us as a small indie team. Let's hope all of can us enjoy the upcoming year together!

Cheers!