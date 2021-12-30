Happy New Year! (Holiday Event Patch & Bug Fixes!)

Just wanted to say Happy New Years to the community!
Patch Notes:
-Updated Lobby to New Years Event Theme
-Fixed issue with haptics for semi and fully automatic guns
-added wearable cone hat :)
Cheers!
~WildOx Studios~
