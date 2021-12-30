 Skip to content

Drop In - VR F2P update for 30 December 2021

Happy New Year! (Holiday Event Patch & Bug Fixes!)

Just wanted to say Happy New Years to the community!

Patch Notes:

-Updated Lobby to New Years Event Theme

-Fixed issue with haptics for semi and fully automatic guns

-added wearable cone hat :)

Cheers!

~WildOx Studios~

