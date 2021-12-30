Holiday Update: Explosions, Rockets, Carrots and presents for Youtubers!

Share · View all patches · Build 7955137 · Last edited 30 December 2021 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

_Hi all!

We want to thank every one of you for choosing our team and our games. This was a big year for our small team and Hard Bullet would not be so good experience without those who support us with purchase or feedback, by making new video or just comming to our Discord to say "Hi!"

We've prepared some awesome things for 2022 and to celebtare it's beginning we are rolling this holiday update.

Happy New Year and have fun!

GexagonVR team._

Explosives

This holidays we are adding new explosive mechanic that will evolve during further Hard Bullet development. Meet Rockets and Bombs.

They can deal brutal damage to enemies and also work with Ammo Workshop and Welding Tool so you can create new fun situations in the Sandbox.

Rockets



Warning! Those rockets move chaotic and unpredictable, do not use indoors!

Press Trigget to ignite.

Release from your palm to let it fly.

You can also ignite it with a gun shot or explosion.

Bombs



Explosions can dismember enemies and push the nearby objects.

Press Trigger to ignite.

You can also ignite it with a shot or explosion.

You will find all these new toys under the tree in the Sandbox or on the wall behind it.



Carrots as weapons

Bringing back carrots as weapons — there are few different types and forms that will spawn randomly in the armory.

Thank to Youtube creators



We want to thank Youtbers who constantly record and have been creating Hard Bullet videos like crazy — your endless creativity inspires us and helps us bring more light to our game.

We hope this will become a good tradition and more content makers' merch from other Youtubers will be added in the future.

We watch all videos and read all your reviews.

Winter at Rooftops

Go full yippee-ki-yay on those motherfuckers on new snowy Rooftop.

What's Coming Next?

Soon we'll make new Devlog thread that will feature new content we prepared and cool things that will come in the nearest future.

In few words: upcoming 2022 will bring us clever and more realistic enemies, awesome sound redesign with help of FMOD and a lot more!

Follow our page and you won't miss it!

Our games on Winter Sale

Nevrosa: Escape — ardeco roomscale horror is 50% off and has Trading Cards!



Find your way out of strange lab and meet creatures from another world.

Ultimate Booster Experience — extreme ride to launch yourself into 2022 with 60% discount.



Ultimte party strarter and fun for the whole family!

Nevrosa: Spider Song and Primal Ritual both get 50% discount — traevl into Misty world do solve its secrets and face horrors in the dark.



New look on Nevrosa adventures, now with free locomotion, more action in expedition to the Mysty World!

Want to save more?

We have lots of different bundles, it's up to you to select:

GexagonVR Blockbusters Collection is 43% off now.

All Nevrosa games in one Bundle are 55% off!

