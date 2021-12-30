 Skip to content

Ergo update for 30 December 2021

End of Year Demo

Hello, First off I'd like to thank everyone that's downloaded and tried out Ergo, especially those who gave feedback, it's helped shape up the game well, for those who haven't you still get a thank you for reading this :)

I've just updated the demo which fixes tons of bugs and adds tons of new features including a reworked main menu

Obviously as always there's still a few bugs present but i'm working on it!

I have a tiktok account in which I post small clips of the game and its progress, including content that never appeared in the final product!

Follow the TikTok page: https://www.tiktok.com/@limbointeractive?lang=en

Changed files in this update

Ergo Content Depot 1654521
