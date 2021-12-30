 Skip to content

Transformation Tycoon update for 30 December 2021

Alpha V0.2.8 released

Build 7955028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game features:

  • Added new type of transformation chamber status, broken/unavailable. Similar to upgrading/constructing/relocating, this simple makes the chamber unavailable for new clients to enter. Currently these only trigger through random events.
  • Location tier is displayed on the location carousel. Tier is simply one higher than the currently supported prestige level, so the starting clinic is tier 1 and the last clinic is tier 5.
  • Pressing the F5 key now performs a quicksave. Quicksaves are unavailable during certain pages such as the calibration minigame, mid-research, and during random events, similar to when the player can normally perform saves.

New random events:

  • Wiretapped!
  • Unscheduled Delivery
  • Bricked!
  • Supply Chain Problems

Updated random events:

  • Charity Case has another choice to accept a feralization-based charity applicant.

New employees:

  • Caden O’Neill to Callie Shimerheart, male to female fairy

New clients:

  • 2 generated and 3 story clients for new employee Callie Shimmerheart
  • 1 new charity client involving transforming a policewoman into a German Shepard

New artwork:

  • Andrea Washingtron spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
  • Zaina Naim spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
  • Kat McCready spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
  • Callon Bouras spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
  • Atilla Rosenbaum spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
  • Missy spring and autumn seasonal variant by Balile
  • Caden O'Neill to Callie Shimmerheart base, intermediate, and summer outfit by Balile

