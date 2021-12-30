Alpha V0.2.8 released

New game features:
- Added new type of transformation chamber status, broken/unavailable. Similar to upgrading/constructing/relocating, this simple makes the chamber unavailable for new clients to enter. Currently these only trigger through random events.
- Location tier is displayed on the location carousel. Tier is simply one higher than the currently supported prestige level, so the starting clinic is tier 1 and the last clinic is tier 5.
- Pressing the F5 key now performs a quicksave. Quicksaves are unavailable during certain pages such as the calibration minigame, mid-research, and during random events, similar to when the player can normally perform saves.
New random events:
- Wiretapped!
- Unscheduled Delivery
- Bricked!
- Supply Chain Problems
Updated random events:
- Charity Case has another choice to accept a feralization-based charity applicant.
New employees:
- Caden O’Neill to Callie Shimerheart, male to female fairy
New clients:
- 2 generated and 3 story clients for new employee Callie Shimmerheart
- 1 new charity client involving transforming a policewoman into a German Shepard
New artwork:
- Andrea Washingtron spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
- Zaina Naim spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
- Kat McCready spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
- Callon Bouras spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
- Atilla Rosenbaum spring and autumn seasonal outfit variants by Balile
- Missy spring and autumn seasonal variant by Balile
- Caden O'Neill to Callie Shimmerheart base, intermediate, and summer outfit by Balile
Changed files in this update