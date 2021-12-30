Major Bug Fixes: Post-Game Game-Breaker squashing.

Sorry for no bug fix yesterday, have a big one today to make up for it!
- Prubble apparently learned how to go through walls and fly above obstacles, meaning whenever he appeared in the house, he would instantly run away out of bounds making it seem like he wasnt there and making it impossible to capture him. Now he obeys laws of physics like a good boy!
- Fixed an issue causing the secret boss to freeze the game if he remained in his first phase for too long, effectively making it impossible to kill him if you didn't get him out of phase one as soon as possible. Now he's back in working order!
- Fixed an issue causing an eyeball enemy to be missing from Flou's area, making you unable to complete the "Kill all enemies" task due to the eyeball enemy still technically not being dead.
- Fixed an issue causing the old background music from the main game to interrupt the post-game music.
- Fixed an issue causing a door in the well to permanently lead back to itself, effectively creating an infinite loop until you stop trying to enter that door.
- Fixed an issue causing certain mess graphics on the floor to be on the same graphical layer as the player character.
- Fixed an issue preventing you from exiting the hideout under the bathrooms, but still letting you enter the hideout from the outer door.
- Fixed some enemies who were very very confused about what they should be doing, hopefully enemies should be a bit less dumb from here on out!
- Fixed an issue causing a glitch enemy in the bathroom to be unable to shoot glitch projectiles.
Keep reporting, I'll keep squashing! Next update should include more non-bug fix updates to the post-game, such as achievements and returning the dialogue options to the newly recruited shop members.
Changed files in this update