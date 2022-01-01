[major changes] (details to follow)

[Other changes]

Added a few scenes to the opening and ending.

Added dialogue to the villagers.

Changed the guard cancel action from "attack" to "flee".

Changed some of the items and prices in hamlet shop.

Improved graphics quality

-New action "Double Edge".

This is a "double-edged" attack technique that consumes HP to unleash.

You can learn up to three of these per character. (Increases with LV and game progress)

Most moves have a long invincibility period that lasts until the end of the move.

-Addition of new characters and Added several auto-operated companion characters.

You can edit your battle team in CAMP.

Benjamin: Mischa's older brother, who has gone missing. You can join him by visiting certain locations.

Dorothy: A mysterious woman. She will become your friend as you progress through the game.

Villagers: You can join them in various places.

-Additional "reward weapon"

If you go to a certain place in the latter half of the game with 5 or more boss special weapons, you will receive a special weapon.

If you want to get more out of this game, please try it!