Update 0.5.52

Changes
- Electricity payment bug is fixed. Visit the mayor, pay all the bills once (even if they are zero!). This will make the system start working properly and the mayor will require payments every 4 months. You can pay every month if you like.
- Item durability was increased. A 'do it yourself' workshop is on its way and will arrive with the next small update.
- Some quests which didn't start properly or didn't become available at all are working properly now.
- Bunker doors opened without a crowbar no longer cause errors.
- Under some circumstances there was no giftbox under the christmas tree after completing event. It shows up now no matter what.
- German translation was updated.
Changed files in this update