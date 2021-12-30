New Wheels for the New Year!

Share · View all patches · Build 7954788 · Last edited 30 December 2021 – 18:06:27 UTC by Wendy

While we are working on the implementation of new cool features and also on a push to drive new users at the beginning of next year, we are still keeping our Thursday update adding fresh content to the game!

This week we are releasing 4 new sets of wheels for your vehicles!

Enkel - Enkels shredded grooves provide a high-grade grip and even higher grade fashion. Fit for high-velocity mayhem bringers.

Konik - Face the wasteland with Koniks. Asymmetrical in design, but perfectly balanced in usefulness.

Verten - Rugged tires for rugged combat! Verten are the ideal companion for trampling over your enemies in battle.

Goliath - Inspired by tires previously used on construction machines, these were scaled down in order to create this particular tire. But don't be fooled by its regular size, for its performance is that of a Goliath. If Goliath was a tire.

