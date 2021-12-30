12/31 soul dossier update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 0:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on December 31. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
Benefits: Weekly free role update
This week free experience roles, agents camp: Su Qing Li, Zhiqiu Yiye, Ao Feng, Wu Qi Zhi, Shang Xiang, Ge Yongming
Simulate hate spirit camp: small rigid, yu Ji, spoon crazy
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull
- Harmony mode is on
- Added mouse sensitivity Settings
New fitting rooms
Theme treasure box: Small spider - bright star series
Selected Treasure Box: Nangong - Floating butterfly series
Broken Jade Exchange: Nangong - Street Whirlwind (Back ornaments)
Balance adjustment
- Increased the general attack damage of Yang Qilang
- Reduced the cooldown of Yang Qilang's ability Changhong Guan Ri
- Reduced the tail wagging cooldown of Yang Qilang
- Reduced the cooldown of Yang Qilang's ability
- Increased the duration of Yang Qilang's sudden Rise
The problem to repair
- Fixed an issue where all characters falling down while aiming with a stun gun could shoot without using the stun gun count
- Fixed an issue with the abnormal sound effect when agent Namgong Yizhen was attacked by Little Freeze
- Fixed an issue where the player could reach an abnormal position by using the main star skill of Agent Namiya Yizhen's Imperial Sword flight in werewolf kill mode
- Fixed an issue where in-game items could not be used
- Fixed an issue where agent Namgong Yichen would have three auxiliary star effects when wearing other auxiliary stars
- Fixed an issue that caused the model display to be abnormal when the agent became small
- Fixed the abnormal animation of ghost eating when nie Xiaoqian's full level 3 skill was sucked once
- Fixed an issue where the ghost could not attack when using sanqing bell
- Fixed an issue with agent Ling Zhengying's absorption animation when absorbing elemental fragments while drawing a sword
