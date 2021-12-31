Para Bellum - Hold the Line Full Release 1.0.0!

Greetings, commanders!

With great pride, I'm happy to announce that Para Bellum - Hold the Line will exit Early Access and enter Full Release, effective immediately! I want to offer my most sincere Thank You to all of you who were part of the game's Early Access period, provided feedback and bug reports, left a review of the game or showed it to someone else interested. The game wouldn't be here without you.

The Release Update 1.0.0 itself is very minor. I will have changelog below.

With all that said, I want to wish you all a happy new year and great fun times with Para Bellum - Hold the Line!

Release 1.0,0 Changelog

CHANGES

Added some new loading screen tips

FIXES