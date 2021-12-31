 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 31 December 2021

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Full Release 1.0.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 7954758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

With great pride, I'm happy to announce that Para Bellum - Hold the Line will exit Early Access and enter Full Release, effective immediately! I want to offer my most sincere Thank You to all of you who were part of the game's Early Access period, provided feedback and bug reports, left a review of the game or showed it to someone else interested. The game wouldn't be here without you.

The Release Update 1.0.0 itself is very minor. I will have changelog below.

With all that said, I want to wish you all a happy new year and great fun times with Para Bellum - Hold the Line!

Release 1.0,0 Changelog

CHANGES
  • Added some new loading screen tips
FIXES
  • Fixed few overlapping sidewalk parts in Downtown map

Changed files in this update

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Content Depot 1772921
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Windows x64 Depot 1772922
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Depot Mac OS Depot 1772923
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Linux Depot 1772924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.