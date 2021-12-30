Minor patch and End of Year 2021 summary

A minor patch has been deployed:
- fixed the issue that dialogs are not displayed on custom maps or when a hero unit has been lost during the campaign
- the AI builds now defense buildings around it's mining station
As this year ends please find our summary about year 2021 development:
- We managed to release the full version of game on Steam on the 4th of May.
- 5 major updates since then, some of the most noteworthy changes: full HD and 2k resolution support, translation to Russian, Korean, Chinese and Hungarian, subgroups, spell auto-casting, Deathmatch and Observer mode
- Cannot share sales data here, but the Steam game hub has ~2100 followers: https://steamdb.info/app/1565670/graphs/
- There is still an up-to-date demo where potential customers can try the game for free without buying it.
Outlook for 2022:
- Our major goals are performance optimization, fixing the audio related crash bug and integration to Steam services.
- We do not consider the game as complete without the Multi Player, which is a huge endeavor and we will see how far we can get with in the next year
Many thanks for your support again both on Steam, Discord, YT or in any other forums and we wish you a happy new year as well!
Changed files in this update