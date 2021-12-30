 Skip to content

Amazing Frog? update for 30 December 2021

Holiday Patch

Build 7954715

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.



We had to run a few bug fixes for the Xmas Update for both remastered and beta.



The snowflake challenge in remastered should work... but you only have till the 6th of Jan to get the Tshirt.

The same applies to the onesies in the V3 beta... I forgot to hang them up in the hideout.

The Michael Bay bug where you could blow up everything by putting an NPC on an Xmas tree should has been fixed... sorry.



Thanks for all the feedback, and helping us catch these bugs. Enjoy the pigs, We'll be back very soon with some more updates.

Changed depots in gazhalprivate branch

Amazing Frog? V3 Beta Win64 Depot 332576
Amazing Frog? V3 Beta osx Depot 332577
Amazing Frog? V3 Beta Linux Depot 332578
Amazing Frog? V3 Beta Win32 Depot 332579
