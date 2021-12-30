Holiday Patch



We had to run a few bug fixes for the Xmas Update for both remastered and beta.



The snowflake challenge in remastered should work... but you only have till the 6th of Jan to get the Tshirt.

The same applies to the onesies in the V3 beta... I forgot to hang them up in the hideout.



The Michael Bay bug where you could blow up everything by putting an NPC on an Xmas tree should has been fixed... sorry.



Thanks for all the feedback, and helping us catch these bugs. Enjoy the pigs, We'll be back very soon with some more updates.