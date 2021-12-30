Minor Update 1.0.1 - December 30, 2021

Hello everyone, this is a minor update to improve the tutorial at the beginning of the game as well as some quality of life changes.
Update note:
Balancing
-The Pistol now has a requirement of 1 which allows everyone to use it for the start of the game. To compensate, the weapon deals 1 less damage
Improved tutorial
-
Added tooltips to the DNA machine menus at the start of the game as well as the inventory, map, mission, and player characteristic menus to detail how they work.
-
The pistol as well as the Hammer are automatically equipped when you use the first container in the game.
Quality of Life:
- The way containers are opened has changed by removing the need to have the mouse hover over them.
Changed files in this update