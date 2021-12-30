 Skip to content

Toxastra update for 30 December 2021

Minor Update 1.0.1 - December 30, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7954698

Hello everyone, this is a minor update to improve the tutorial at the beginning of the game as well as some quality of life changes.

Update note:

Balancing

-The Pistol now has a requirement of 1 which allows everyone to use it for the start of the game. To compensate, the weapon deals 1 less damage

Improved tutorial

  • Added tooltips to the DNA machine menus at the start of the game as well as the inventory, map, mission, and player characteristic menus to detail how they work.

  • The pistol as well as the Hammer are automatically equipped when you use the first container in the game.

Quality of Life:

  • The way containers are opened has changed by removing the need to have the mouse hover over them.

