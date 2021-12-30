 Skip to content

Propnight update for 30 December 2021

Patch 1.0.15

Patch 1.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.15 is now live!

• Customization - added new skin for Impostor

• Quick Play - now the player can leave the lobby again without being banned

• Gameplay - the maximum time at the stage of opening the exit doors has been increased from 2 to 3 minutes

• Killers - fixed a rare bug due to which Killers could put a Survivor on a Hypnochair from anywhere on the map

• Improved game security

• Small matchmaking improvements

• Small fixes for sounds and maps

