Patch 1.0.15 is now live!
• Customization - added new skin for Impostor
• Quick Play - now the player can leave the lobby again without being banned
• Gameplay - the maximum time at the stage of opening the exit doors has been increased from 2 to 3 minutes
• Killers - fixed a rare bug due to which Killers could put a Survivor on a Hypnochair from anywhere on the map
• Improved game security
• Small matchmaking improvements
• Small fixes for sounds and maps
Propnight update for 30 December 2021
