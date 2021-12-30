 Skip to content

Aeterna Noctis update for 30 December 2021

New Patch v1.0.006! Aeterna Mode available now!

  • The new game mode "Aeterna" (reduced difficulty and redesign of platforms-puzzles) has been implemented. At the moment, there will be no achievements in this mode but we are working on it.

  • The new game mode "Noctis" (Current Difficulty) has been implemented

  • It is possible to switch between the two difficulty modes at any time from the pause menu

  • A "Skull" indicator has been implemented in the HUD when playing in "Noctis" mode.

  • Fixed a bug where some players would lose the fog of war when restarting the game

  • Fixed a bug whereby the game was not saved correctly, causing rollbacks to previous points in the game (PS5)

  • The performance of volumetric lights has been improved

  • Loading between scenes has been improved to optimize the memory used in the transition

  • Small visual bugs have been fixed

  • Fixed a bug where the King would freeze after resurrecting when he died while attempting to teleport

  • Enemies have been balanced in both difficulty modes to better match game progression

  • Some King's weapons have been balanced in both difficulty modes to better match game progression

  • Damage from Celestial Arrow (Light and Dark) has been reduced by 10%
  • The damage of the additional wave when equipping the gems "Voice of the Abyss" and "Cry of the Abyss" at the same time has been increased by 50%
  • Axe load time reduced from 1.5s to 1s without upgrade gem and from 1s to 0.5s with it.
  • The blood cost of the axe has been reduced from 50 points to 30 points out of 100
  • The damage of the waves generated by the spear has been increased by 30% without an upgrade gem and by 60% with it
  • The blood cost of the spear has been reduced from 50 points to 30 points out of 100
  • The number of indicators on the map for collectibles and missions has been increased
  • Fixed icons not appearing correctly on the map after purchasing the Atlas of the area from "Drake"
  • The number of thrones has been increased in both difficulty modes to facilitate exploration
  • 1 new throne in "Rest of the Heroes"
  • 2 new thrones in "Cave of Ascension"
  • 1 new throne in "El paramo de los caidos" (west)
  • 2 new throne in "End of the World"
  • 4 new thrones in "Cosmos"
  • 3 new thrones in "Royal Stairs"
  • 1 new throne in "The Palace of Aeterna"
  • The gold obtained in the chests has been increased
  • Errors in obtaining some achievements have been corrected (Achievements already completed will be given to players when accessing the progress menu)
  • Checkpoints have been increased in some sections
  • A bug that allowed unlimited money to be obtained through the "collection" has been corrected
  • Fixed a bug that modified button actions when using PS4 controller
  • The action "Interact" has been included in the remapping of controls, this will not modify the interaction notice prompt.

