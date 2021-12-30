New Patch v1.0.006! Aeterna Mode available now!

-
The new game mode "Aeterna" (reduced difficulty and redesign of platforms-puzzles) has been implemented. At the moment, there will be no achievements in this mode but we are working on it.
-
The new game mode "Noctis" (Current Difficulty) has been implemented
-
It is possible to switch between the two difficulty modes at any time from the pause menu
-
A "Skull" indicator has been implemented in the HUD when playing in "Noctis" mode.
-
Fixed a bug where some players would lose the fog of war when restarting the game
-
Fixed a bug whereby the game was not saved correctly, causing rollbacks to previous points in the game (PS5)
-
The performance of volumetric lights has been improved
-
Loading between scenes has been improved to optimize the memory used in the transition
-
Small visual bugs have been fixed
-
Fixed a bug where the King would freeze after resurrecting when he died while attempting to teleport
-
Enemies have been balanced in both difficulty modes to better match game progression
-
Some King's weapons have been balanced in both difficulty modes to better match game progression
- Damage from Celestial Arrow (Light and Dark) has been reduced by 10%
- The damage of the additional wave when equipping the gems "Voice of the Abyss" and "Cry of the Abyss" at the same time has been increased by 50%
- Axe load time reduced from 1.5s to 1s without upgrade gem and from 1s to 0.5s with it.
- The blood cost of the axe has been reduced from 50 points to 30 points out of 100
- The damage of the waves generated by the spear has been increased by 30% without an upgrade gem and by 60% with it
- The blood cost of the spear has been reduced from 50 points to 30 points out of 100
- The number of indicators on the map for collectibles and missions has been increased
- Fixed icons not appearing correctly on the map after purchasing the Atlas of the area from "Drake"
- The number of thrones has been increased in both difficulty modes to facilitate exploration
- 1 new throne in "Rest of the Heroes"
- 2 new thrones in "Cave of Ascension"
- 1 new throne in "El paramo de los caidos" (west)
- 2 new throne in "End of the World"
- 4 new thrones in "Cosmos"
- 3 new thrones in "Royal Stairs"
- 1 new throne in "The Palace of Aeterna"
- The gold obtained in the chests has been increased
- Errors in obtaining some achievements have been corrected (Achievements already completed will be given to players when accessing the progress menu)
- Checkpoints have been increased in some sections
- A bug that allowed unlimited money to be obtained through the "collection" has been corrected
- Fixed a bug that modified button actions when using PS4 controller
- The action "Interact" has been included in the remapping of controls, this will not modify the interaction notice prompt.
