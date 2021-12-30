 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 30 December 2021

P&C Beta Update: 30.12.2021

Build 7954665 · Last edited by Wendy

Bird Princess now has every needed animation but, of course, more will come, as we love her very much!

Size: 930.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird SUCC NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked monsters' stat growth on NG+

  • HP: x2 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"
  • ATK/MAT: x1.6 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"
  • DEF/MDF/AGI/LUK: x1.2 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"

ːswirliesː Added Zoom-In effect during battle "encounters"

ːswirliesː Added "RESURRECT" Cheat

Fixes (included in Stable v0.18 Patch2):

ːswirliesː Ambassadors get now correctly replaced when an already conquered Reign gets conquered by someone else

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs in Dragon Queen's Terrace being recruitable on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky positioning in Desert Princess' "Cinder Ribbon" scene

ːswirliesː Fixed rabbits sieging cat-controlled Moth Reign not showing sprites on the map

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong ambassador portrait in Bird's Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed leaving the Swirlies burning menu with some already placed on it causing pictures to remain on-screen

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' rescuing during sieges and it is now consistently possible to move to the Garderie even after the Reign falls

ːswirliesː Removed debug message during Yako animations

