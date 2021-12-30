P&C Beta Update: 30.12.2021

Bird Princess now has every needed animation but, of course, more will come, as we love her very much!
Size: 930.8 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Bird SUCC NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked monsters' stat growth on NG+
- HP: x2 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"
- ATK/MAT: x1.6 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"
- DEF/MDF/AGI/LUK: x1.2 on NG+, then +10% for every additional "+"
ːswirliesː Added Zoom-In effect during battle "encounters"
ːswirliesː Added "RESURRECT" Cheat
Fixes (included in Stable v0.18 Patch2):
ːswirliesː Ambassadors get now correctly replaced when an already conquered Reign gets conquered by someone else
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs in Dragon Queen's Terrace being recruitable on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed wonky positioning in Desert Princess' "Cinder Ribbon" scene
ːswirliesː Fixed rabbits sieging cat-controlled Moth Reign not showing sprites on the map
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong ambassador portrait in Bird's Reign
ːswirliesː Fixed leaving the Swirlies burning menu with some already placed on it causing pictures to remain on-screen
ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' rescuing during sieges and it is now consistently possible to move to the Garderie even after the Reign falls
ːswirliesː Removed debug message during Yako animations
Changed depots in beta branch