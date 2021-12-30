[Patch] 1.2.6 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Improvements:
- Motivated item orbits to explore their hearts a bit more, and as a result they can now rotate in the opposite direction!
- Small performance improvements.
Fixes:
- Fixed current ability not being saved when passing a checkpoint.
- Fixed a handful of pipe editing bugs.
- Fixed issues with certain items when spawned from a throwable item.
- Fixed light crate color schemes not updating when the theme was changed with a theme prophecy. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
- Fixed being able to leave the ability ring animation if spawned inside it. (Thanks, SkyPlayz!)
- Fixed NPC bodies being rendered behind the shape shape fill. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
- Fixed rare collision issues between room loads.
- Fixed invulnerability timer not resetting when restarting a room. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009 and Erik!)
- Fixed invulnerability timer progressing even if the game was paused.
- Fixed cat face not matching the actual health state inside pipe junctions.
- Fixed chaining multiple item orbits causing the later orbits to move further and further away. (Thanks, Niko and Erik!)
- Other fixes.
Changed files in this update