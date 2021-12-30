 Skip to content

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 30 December 2021

[Patch] 1.2.6 Changelog

Build 7954618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Improvements:
  • Motivated item orbits to explore their hearts a bit more, and as a result they can now rotate in the opposite direction!
  • Small performance improvements.
Fixes:
  • Fixed current ability not being saved when passing a checkpoint.
  • Fixed a handful of pipe editing bugs.
  • Fixed issues with certain items when spawned from a throwable item.
  • Fixed light crate color schemes not updating when the theme was changed with a theme prophecy. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
  • Fixed being able to leave the ability ring animation if spawned inside it. (Thanks, SkyPlayz!)
  • Fixed NPC bodies being rendered behind the shape shape fill. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
  • Fixed rare collision issues between room loads.
  • Fixed invulnerability timer not resetting when restarting a room. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009 and Erik!)
  • Fixed invulnerability timer progressing even if the game was paused.
  • Fixed cat face not matching the actual health state inside pipe junctions.
  • Fixed chaining multiple item orbits causing the later orbits to move further and further away. (Thanks, Niko and Erik!)
  • Other fixes.

Changed files in this update

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Windows Depot 1188081
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place macOS Depot 1188082
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Linux Depot 1188083
