hey,

added achievements lol. there's 16 of them for u to do now.

originally i wanted to have these implemented before release, but didn't have time for it.

next on the agenda is adding localization and controller support.

for localization, i'll only add norwegian for now, cus i don't have the budget to add other langs lol.

for controller support, i'll only add controller support for now, cus i don't have the budget to add other controller uspport.

Regards, computer