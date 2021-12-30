 Skip to content

Jendo update for 30 December 2021

1.2 English Release

Build 7954547

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the English language.

Fixed typos.

The main menu partially changed; the "help" section was removed, instead of it added section "authors".

Added language selection at the start of the game (otherwise, the language can be changed in the settings)

The settings menu has been improved. Added new font.

Ren'Py menu is now hidden in certain scenes and splash screens.

Some minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

