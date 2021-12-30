New Test Update V0838-1

Hello everyone! I am glad to present Updates for those who are interested in taking part in the Beta Testing of new game features before they appear in the main version.

Below is how to enable it and what has been added or changed.

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40563687/3743624b6d5487ffd743f77e2a8b3a17be837b71.png [/ img]

In order to switch to the Beta version, you need to: Right-click on the shortcut of the game in Steam, then select Properties and in the Beta section, select "Beta" from the drop-down menu. To return to the regular version, simply select "-"

-Changed Position Centering to match the SteamVR play area. The position can now be changed in "Setting - Room Adjust".

-Сustomizable Spectator Camera is now available, with "Third Person Camera" and with "First Person Camera", can be enabled and change in "Setting - Spectator Camera".

Also in this section the "One Menu Scene" function is available with its help you will not move around the rooms and all functions will be available in the initial room with a window.

-For "Special Level 3" added the ability to enable two swords.

-Fixed the correspondence of opponents with the rhythm in relation to you.

-Optimized Post Process

-Fixed bugs that could visually interfere with the game.

If you find a bug in the game, I will be very grateful if you report it in the game's Community or in the game's Discord channel: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

Great games everyone and see you in the future!