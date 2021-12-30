- the rate of decline in morale has been reduced by 2 times
- fixed a crash during construction
- fixed the unreachability of the orange sofa in the hallway
- moving the arrows and in station mode - in the plane is similar to the colony
- fixed focusing on the interface buttons, leading to their pressing the Space bar
- fixed key sticking when simultaneously pressing and moving the mouse on the interface panel
- fixed a crash when exiting the colony and completing construction
- it is forbidden to install a landing pad on Titan (at the bottom of the lake)
- it is forbidden to move characters on lakes
Solargene Playtest update for 30 December 2021
0.7.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
