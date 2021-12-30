 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 30 December 2021

0.7.5

  • the rate of decline in morale has been reduced by 2 times
  • fixed a crash during construction
  • fixed the unreachability of the orange sofa in the hallway
  • moving the arrows and in station mode - in the plane is similar to the colony
  • fixed focusing on the interface buttons, leading to their pressing the Space bar
  • fixed key sticking when simultaneously pressing and moving the mouse on the interface panel
  • fixed a crash when exiting the colony and completing construction
  • it is forbidden to install a landing pad on Titan (at the bottom of the lake)
  • it is forbidden to move characters on lakes

