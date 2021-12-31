Version 450:
- New level in Familiar Lands!
- Fixed various Write & Is -related interaction bugs
- Fixed | not showing in the hand-drawn font
- Added Write properly into the editor
- Fixed the F4 commands being able to detect words redacted from the object list
- Fixed a small visual glitch in the main game
- Modding: added MF_buttonclicked(name) - returns true if a GUI button is clicked
- Modding: added buttonclicked(name) - when a GUI button is clicked, the game can run custom functions if there's an entry for the button in the table buttonclick_list (found in modsupport.lua)
Levels adjusted:
- Skull Pile
- Parakeet Bouncer
- Forage
