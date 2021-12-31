 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 31 December 2021

Version 450

Version 450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 450:

  • New level in Familiar Lands!
  • Fixed various Write & Is -related interaction bugs
  • Fixed | not showing in the hand-drawn font
  • Added Write properly into the editor
  • Fixed the F4 commands being able to detect words redacted from the object list
  • Fixed a small visual glitch in the main game
  • Modding: added MF_buttonclicked(name) - returns true if a GUI button is clicked
  • Modding: added buttonclicked(name) - when a GUI button is clicked, the game can run custom functions if there's an entry for the button in the table buttonclick_list (found in modsupport.lua)

Levels adjusted:

  • Skull Pile
  • Parakeet Bouncer
  • Forage

