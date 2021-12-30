Patch 1.1.8 Released!

Dear Citizens of Sordland,

We wish you all a happy new year! First of thanks to everyone who submitted those amazing anthems for the contest. The team is very impressed by the selection. In other news we are releasing a minor patch with a few bug fixes and some extra polish to address all the bug reports since September.

Patch 1.1.8 (30/12/2021)

The patch applies to new games.

Bug Fixes and Polishing

Fixed a case in Leaked Scandals where impeachment content wasn't delivered as intended

Fixed some news and codex updates that wouldn't happen in Leaked Scandals scene

Reduced debt tolerance beyond -7 to avoid narrative mismatch where player fully recovered too late

Fıxed wrong response referring to ATO instead of CSP at the Kyrute intervıew

Fixed missing response of Nia Resignation in the single resignations path

Adjusted Nia resignation conditions slightly for better tolerance

Adjusted some summary screen values and made some fixes

Petr no longer introduces you at the Anrica rally after being resigned or dead

Fixed two wrong conditions leading to double responses in the Franc University choice scene

Changed conditions regarding Curtan Leste appeareance in Anrica Rally scene to avoid a rare case

Fixed a wrong news article misquoting Rayne from the first interview

Fixed wrong conditions assuming Petr was gone in the Final Supper scene

Improved Lileas reaction to relevations during her dinner scene

Improved some lore inconsistencies related to Camp Strongarm and Holsord

Acasia is now Arcasia in two scenes

Condition fix for Kibener so he is not mentioned in recruitment article if dead

Slight edit to create distinction for Walker's comment on the secretary spy scandal

Added missing condition for Iosefs comment on bad military equipment during Parade scene

Narbel codex entry typo littleto no no resources was fixed and the entry was improved

Fixed wrong situation description mentioning ATO for Contanan Military Support

Fixed a other few typos in codex, reports and news

Fixed some more typos in scenes

Known issues

Lack of Assembly impeachment content

Country Reports have small typo in Ministry of of Foreign Affairs at the second smaller line below

Queen Beatrice can lose dialogue text colour randomly displaying <=color=>

Hyperlinks randomly break and highlight articles or change codex article text

We are super excited to share news with you in early February on what we have been working on.

Thank you for all your support.

