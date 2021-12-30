Patch 1.1.8 Released!

Dear Citizens of Sordland,
We wish you all a happy new year! First of thanks to everyone who submitted those amazing anthems for the contest. The team is very impressed by the selection. In other news we are releasing a minor patch with a few bug fixes and some extra polish to address all the bug reports since September.
[CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT]
[FOR YOUR EYES ONLY - CONTAINS SPOILERS]
Patch 1.1.8 (30/12/2021)
The patch applies to new games.
Bug Fixes and Polishing
- Fixed a case in Leaked Scandals where impeachment content wasn't delivered as intended
- Fixed some news and codex updates that wouldn't happen in Leaked Scandals scene
- Reduced debt tolerance beyond -7 to avoid narrative mismatch where player fully recovered too late
- Fıxed wrong response referring to ATO instead of CSP at the Kyrute intervıew
- Fixed missing response of Nia Resignation in the single resignations path
- Adjusted Nia resignation conditions slightly for better tolerance
- Adjusted some summary screen values and made some fixes
- Petr no longer introduces you at the Anrica rally after being resigned or dead
- Fixed two wrong conditions leading to double responses in the Franc University choice scene
- Changed conditions regarding Curtan Leste appeareance in Anrica Rally scene to avoid a rare case
- Fixed a wrong news article misquoting Rayne from the first interview
- Fixed wrong conditions assuming Petr was gone in the Final Supper scene
- Improved Lileas reaction to relevations during her dinner scene
- Improved some lore inconsistencies related to Camp Strongarm and Holsord
- Acasia is now Arcasia in two scenes
- Condition fix for Kibener so he is not mentioned in recruitment article if dead
- Slight edit to create distinction for Walker's comment on the secretary spy scandal
- Added missing condition for Iosefs comment on bad military equipment during Parade scene
- Narbel codex entry typo littleto no no resources was fixed and the entry was improved
- Fixed wrong situation description mentioning ATO for Contanan Military Support
- Fixed a other few typos in codex, reports and news
- Fixed some more typos in scenes
Known issues
- Lack of Assembly impeachment content
- Country Reports have small typo in Ministry of of Foreign Affairs at the second smaller line below
- Queen Beatrice can lose dialogue text colour randomly displaying <=color=>
- Hyperlinks randomly break and highlight articles or change codex article text
We are super excited to share news with you in early February on what we have been working on. Take a look at our Discord or Twitter! If you liked Suzerain drop a positive review and spread the word.
[url=https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/36373165/84c1fbc181188fb104a841da80480ac2597e1faa.png][/url]
Thank you for all your support. You made our 2021 and we are very hyped to share more about our work in the upcoming year!
Sign-up to our newsletter to get the latest breaking news for Suzerain or Torpor Games directly in your inbox.
Changed files in this update