Patchnotes for 0.12.0f Quickfix

We had some bug-reports about a broken minigame, and some people being stuck at the tail-end of Olga's content. Took us a little longer to reproduce it, since we were on xmas holidays, but it appear fixed now. Latest should be updating for both Beta and Default builds!
Thanks for your patience, and have a great New Year!
0.12.0f
- Fixed Lizard blocking Olga progress
0.12.0e
- Fixed Cabin D door minigame
- Fixed issue where sketches can't be saved
0.12.0d
- Fixed missing music in the sketching minigames
- cooldown VO added to some of the sequences
- Fixed an issue in Maria's Titfuck animation
0.12.0c
- Fixed a bug that could cause lagging if playing multiple drawing games in quick succession
- Fixed a possible bug in Tori's questline
- Fixed a duplicate addressable
