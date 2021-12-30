Fix the crash when switching dark and light mode in the previous version
Add the function of automatic installation of skins by subscription and download of creative workshop
Fix the Portuguese-Brazilian language display issue in Chinese after starting from Steam
The theme interface adds the App library background to display the current screen background function
Fix other crashes
MyDockFinder update for 30 December 2021
version 1.5.5 update
Fix the crash when switching dark and light mode in the previous version
Changed files in this update