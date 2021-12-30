 Skip to content

MyDockFinder update for 30 December 2021

version 1.5.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7954188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the crash when switching dark and light mode in the previous version

Add the function of automatic installation of skins by subscription and download of creative workshop

Fix the Portuguese-Brazilian language display issue in Chinese after starting from Steam

The theme interface adds the App library background to display the current screen background function

Fix other crashes

Changed files in this update

MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
  • Loading history…
