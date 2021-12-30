UPDATE 1.16 - New Quick Betting Buttons, More Karma Choices, & More!

Update 1.16...

You'll now notice four new betting buttons that allow you to bet whatever portion of your balance easily!

BET HALF : Automatically bets half of your current balance (rounded down to the nearest dollar)

BET ALL : Automatically bets ALL of your current balance as chips to the Blackjack table.

BET SAFE: Bets approximately 10% of your current balance at under a $500 balance,

Bets approximately 5% of your current balance at a balance between $500 and $50,000,

Bets approximately 2% of your current balance at a balance over $50,000,

BET LAST: Automatically bets the same bet as your last bet to the Blackjack table.

__ (This is saved when you close the game).

There's also an additional 17 low balance karma questions added in addition to the 21 new questions added in Update 1.15. This brings the total of low balance karma questions to 69 now! (More than double the questions that were in this game just two days ago). Hopefully this will keep them interesting and less repetitive.

Two additional Steam achievements have also been added to give you achievements for hitting a zero karma or a 100 karma.

As with all of of my Steam games, The Best BJ continues to evolve and get better! I hope you are enjoying the new updates!

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)